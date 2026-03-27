Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Price Target Increased by 10.94% to 30.17

The average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has been revised to $30.17 / share. This is an increase of 10.94% from the prior estimate of $27.20 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.51% from the latest reported closing price of $23.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is an decrease of 263 owner(s) or 34.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAN is 0.12%, an increase of 47.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.50% to 508,955K shares. The put/call ratio of ELAN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 79,084K shares representing 15.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,760K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%.

Primecap Management holds 46,214K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,958K shares , representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 2.73% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,737K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,510K shares , representing a decrease of 88.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,426K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,785K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 16.62% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8,673K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,468K shares , representing a decrease of 89.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 89.01% over the last quarter.

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