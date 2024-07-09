News & Insights

Elanco Animal Health Closes Sale Of Aqua Business To Merck Animal Health

July 09, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (ELAN) announced Tuesday it has completed the divestiture of its aqua business to Merck Animal Health (MRK) for approximately $1.3 billion in cash, with approximately $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion in net proceeds available for debt paydown in the third quarter of 2024.

The successful completion of this transaction enables the company to pay down term loan debt on a pro-rata basis per the terms of the company's credit agreements.

Combined with the expected $280 million to $320 million of cash generated from the base business, the company expects to pay down approximately $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion of debt in 2024.

