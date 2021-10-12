Elanco Animal Health Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ELAN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.41, changing hands as low as $31.96 per share. Elanco Animal Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELAN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.72 per share, with $37.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.00.

