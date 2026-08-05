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Elanco Animal Health Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 7% - Update

August 05, 2026 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (ELAN) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter, and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026, based on strong second quarter performance.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.19 to $0.22 per share on revenues between $1.195 billion and $1.220 billion, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.10 to $1.16 per share on revenues between $5.09 billion and $5.14 billion, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 6 to 7 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.03 to $1.09 per share on revenues between $5.01 billion and $5.085 billion, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent.

In Wednesday's regular session on the NYSE, ELAN is trading at $27.37, up $1.77 or 6.91 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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