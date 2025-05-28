Elanco Animal Health Appoints Robert VanHimbergen As CFO, Reaffirms Q2, FY25 Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), an animal health company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Robert VanHimbergen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from July 7.

VanHimbergen will take over from Todd Young's position, who will stay as an advisor to support a smooth transition until August 31.

VanHimbergen is currently serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hillenbrand, Inc.

The company confirmed its second quarter and full year guidance as previously announced on May 7.

In the pre-market trading, Elanco is 0.53% higher at $13.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.

