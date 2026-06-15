BioTech
ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Announces USDA Approval Of TruCan Ultra Lyme-L4

June 15, 2026 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture approval of TruCan Ultra Lyme-L4. It is the first and only 1/2 mL combination vaccine protecting against both Lyme disease and leptospirosis, all in a low-volume dose, for dogs. This combination formulation allows veterinarians to provide essential protection without the need for multiple injections.

The approval follows recent USDA approvals of TruCan Ultra B, and TruCan Ultra CIV H3N2/H3N8. TruCan Ultra Lyme-L4 is expected to begin shipping in the next 30 days.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Elanco Animal Health shares are up 0.52 percent to $24.30.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.