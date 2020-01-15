ELAN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.82, changing hands as high as $30.67 per share. Elanco Animal Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELAN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.25 per share, with $35.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.