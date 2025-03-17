$ELA Earnings Preview: Recent $ELA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ELA ($ELA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $41,039,835 and earnings of $0.05 per share.
$ELA Insider Trading Activity
$ELA insiders have traded $ELA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN GARRETT DELUCA (CFO) purchased 125 shares for an estimated $935
$ELA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ELA stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 53,777 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $386,118
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 34,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,120
- UBS GROUP AG added 30,043 shares (+1474.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,708
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 27,966 shares (+58.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,795
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 26,598 shares (+217.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,973
- RBF CAPITAL, LLC removed 19,974 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,413
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 19,799 shares (+67.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,156
