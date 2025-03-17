$ELA Earnings Preview: Recent $ELA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ELA ($ELA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $41,039,835 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

$ELA Insider Trading Activity

$ELA insiders have traded $ELA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN GARRETT DELUCA (CFO) purchased 125 shares for an estimated $935

$ELA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ELA stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

