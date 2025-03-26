EL Stock Down 34% in 6 Months: What Should Investors Do Next?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL is undergoing a transformation aimed at recovering profitability and fueling long-term growth through its expanded Profit Recovery and Growth Plan (PRGP). Alongside PRGP, the company has introduced its "Beauty Reimagined" vision with a goal to position it as the leading prestige beauty brand.



However, while these efforts hold promise, challenges persist, particularly in key markets like China and Asia travel retail, as well as in the form of increased cost pressure. As a result, EL’s shares have slumped almost 34% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 35.5%.



Let’s delve deeper.

EL’s Restructuring for Recovery

The PRGP is a pivotal initiative designed to address the company's current profitability challenges and drive future growth. Through the second quarter of fiscal 2025, The Estee Lauder Companies realized greater net benefits from its PRGP than anticipated. However, these benefits were more than offset by sales volume deleverage and investments aimed at restoring sustainable growth and inflation. As a result, the company recently announced an expansion of its PRGP, which includes a restructuring program. The goal of the expanded plan is to transform EL’s operating model to drive sales growth, restore a solid double-digit adjusted operating margin over the next few years and manage external volatility.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

“Beauty Reimagined”: A Vision for EL’s Future

The Estee Lauder Companies recently introduced "Beauty Reimagined," an ambitious strategic vision designed to restore sustainable sales growth and achieve a solid double-digit adjusted operating margin in the coming years. This initiative aims to position it as the leading consumer-centric prestige beauty brand. The company’s priorities include expanding its presence in high-growth consumer channels and markets, delivering innovative products, increasing consumer-facing investments, driving sustainable growth through bold efficiencies and simplifying organizational structure.

EL’s Robust Digital Market Growth

The Estee Lauder Companies is expanding its footprint in high-growth digital channels, evident from the launch of nine brands in Amazon's U.S. Premium Beauty store. The company's ongoing investment in digital marketing and e-commerce capabilities underscores its commitment to driving growth in this channel. In addition, it is integrating AI across its organization to drive efficiencies, improve decision making and enhance creativity.



Recently, the company partnered with Adobe Inc. ADBE to enhance its digital marketing efforts using Adobe Firefly, a generative AI tool. By integrating Adobe Firefly Services into its design tools, EL aims to automate repetitive tasks. This partnership with Adobe will accelerate campaign execution, boost efficiency and enable more creative exploration.

EL’s Set of Challenges

Despite these positive developments, The Estee Lauder Companies is battling a challenging environment marked by weaknesses across China and travel retail. These factors put pressure on its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein net sales in the Asia Pacific region fell by 11%, largely due to significant declines in Mainland China, Korea and Hong Kong SAR due to weaker consumer sentiment. The drop in Korea was further impacted by the November 2024 exit of Dr.Jart+ from the travel retail sector, as well as the effects of recent political and social unrest. These declines in these critical markets are adding to the company’s difficulties, given their historical importance to its growth.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, The Estee Lauder Companies’ operating expenses rose by 500 basis points (bps) as a percentage of sales. This increase includes a 210 bps rise in advertising, promotion and innovation expenses. In addition, selling expenses increased by 130 bps due to higher costs supporting key activations, including holiday campaigns and distribution expansion. If these rising costs are not effectively managed, they could put significant pressure on the company's profitability moving forward.

EL’s Disappointing Outlook

Due to challenges across its Asia travel retail business, weak consumer sentiment in China and Korea, and ongoing global geopolitical uncertainty, the company expects continued volatility and limited visibility in the near term. As a result, the company offered a disappointing third-quarter fiscal 2025 outlook.



For the fiscal third quarter, reported net sales are projected to decline 10-12% compared to the prior year’s level. The company’s adjusted organic net sales are anticipated to fall 8-10% in the quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are likely to slump by 69-79%, ranging from 20 cents to 30 cents in the fiscal third quarter, reflecting challenges in the global travel retail business.

Final Words on EL Stock

The Estee Lauder Companies’ efforts to rebuild profitability through its expanded PRGP and "Beauty Reimagined" vision are promising. While the company’s focus on digital channels offers long-term potential, short-term challenges in China and Asia travel retail, and rising costs are creating a difficult environment. Investors will need to keep an eye on how the company navigates these issues in the coming quarters. At present, EL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks Looking Red Hot

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). JWN has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 26.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JWN’s fiscal 2026 sales indicates a rise of 1.9% from the year-ago period’s levels.



Urban Outfitters URBN, a fashion lifestyle specialty retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). URBN delivered an average earnings surprise of 28.4% in the trailing four quarters.



The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 6.6% from the year-ago figure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.