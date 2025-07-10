$EL stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EL stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $232,528,457 of trading volume.

$EL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $EL stock page ):

$EL insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 9 purchases buying 132,500 shares for an estimated $8,681,706 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $46,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 356 institutional investors add shares of $EL stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.

on 04/29. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EL forecast page.

$EL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EL recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $EL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Erwan Rambourg from HSBC set a target price of $99.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $95.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $63.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $62.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 05/02/2025

You can track data on $EL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.