$EL stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EL stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $146,000,687 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EL:
$EL Insider Trading Activity
$EL insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 19 purchases buying 520,300 shares for an estimated $33,606,198 and 0 sales.
- FABRIZIO FREDA (President and CEO) sold 10,969 shares for an estimated $743,259
- AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $111,053 and 0 sales.
$EL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $EL stock to their portfolio, and 529 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,930,011 shares (+163.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $669,572,224
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,395,425 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $554,508,966
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 3,313,557 shares (+11026.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $248,450,503
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,278,632 shares (+148.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,831,827
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 2,458,379 shares (+45.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,329,257
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,452,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,883,501
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,430,720 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,255,385
$EL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $50,000 on 12/31.
$EL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $76.0 on 11/01/2024
- Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $125.0 on 10/31/2024
- Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $98.0 on 10/22/2024
