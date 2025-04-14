$EL stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EL stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $146,000,687 of trading volume.

$EL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EL:

$EL insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 19 purchases buying 520,300 shares for an estimated $33,606,198 and 0 sales.

FABRIZIO FREDA (President and CEO) sold 10,969 shares for an estimated $743,259

AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $111,053 and 0 sales.

$EL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $EL stock to their portfolio, and 529 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $50,000 on 12/31.

$EL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $76.0 on 11/01/2024

Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $125.0 on 10/31/2024

Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $98.0 on 10/22/2024

