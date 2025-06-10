$EL stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EL stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $64,741,911 of trading volume.

$EL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EL:

$EL insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 9 purchases buying 132,500 shares for an estimated $8,681,706 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $46,053

$EL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $EL stock to their portfolio, and 585 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.

on 04/29. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $50,000 on 12/31.

