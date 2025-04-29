Bitcoin Magazine



El Salvador’s Ministry of Education To Launch Educational Bitcoin Curriculum For Young School Students

El Salvador is showing once again that it is leading the way with Bitcoin — and this time, they’re starting with the next generation.

This week, the country’s Ministry of Education and Bitcoin Office, in collaboration with Lina Seiche’s The Little HODLer project, announced it is officially launching a financial literacy program for schoolchildren aged seven to thirteen, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. El Salvador will be hosting the launch event at their National Library this Sunday at 4pm EDT.

The initiative titled, “What Is Money?” aims to introduce young Salvadorans to fundamental financial literacy and concepts, such as Bitcoin, at an early and critical stage in their lives. The pilot will roll out across fifty public schools in La Libertad, the coastal department that has been at the forefront of El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption. Approximately one-thousand students will participate initially, learning about the history of money, the difference between needs and wants, budgeting basics, savings, and why Bitcoin represents a groundbreaking financial innovation.

Lina Seiche, the creative force behind The Little HODLer, developed colorful, engaging educational materials specifically for young minds. The education will kick off in grades two through three, and will be followed in the coming years in grades four, five, and six.

Each student will receive three hours per week of Bitcoin and financial education, seamlessly integrated into the national Social Studies curriculum. The program builds on El Salvador’s growing investment in Bitcoin education, including the Bitcoin Diploma program for older students and CUBO+, a scholarship-based initiative for university-level Bitcoin development. This new initiative builds on the important groundwork laid by organizations like Mi Primer Bitcoin, which has spent the past few years offering free Bitcoin education to thousands of Salvadorans through its Bitcoin Diploma program.

With “What Is Money?”, El Salvador is expanding that vision — reaching children even earlier and embedding Bitcoin literacy into the heart of its national education system. El Salvador already made history for being the first country to fully embrace and adopt Bitcoin and now, is further integrating Bitcoin into its education system.

The country is preparing its youth not just to adapt to the future, but to lead it. Globally, this is a profound moment: the first true “Bitcoin generation” is being born. With more official Bitcoin education, El Salvador is aiming to set up their children for success by teaching them to understand money in a way most adults today never have.

