El Salvador's FinMin says told IMF bitcoin will not replace dollar as legal tender

Nelson Renteria Reuters
SAN SALVADOR, June 16 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Wednesday he has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund and clarified with them that bitcoin will not substitute the dollar as legal tender in the Central American nation.

Zelaya said El Salvador continues to negotiate with IMF and called the talks successful.

