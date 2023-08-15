El Salvador's Congress approves bond issuing worth up to $500 mln

SAN SALVADOR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Congress approved on Tuesday a bond issuing worth up to $500 million, as the country battles to fund its 2023 budget.

With 65 votes in favor and 15 against, lawmakers gave the green light for the bonds to be placed in either the domestic or international market. The country’s central bank will manage the issuing.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

