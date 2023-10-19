News & Insights

US Markets

El Salvador's Bukele says expects IMF deal after next year's election

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

October 19, 2023 — 08:49 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Renteria for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background

SAN LUIS DE LA REINA, El Salvador, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Thursday he expects to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a new financing program after next year's general elections, which end in March.

"I would expect the deal to come after the elections," Bukele told reporters at a press conference, adding that the negotiations with the lender have been "very productive."

Rodrigo Valdes, director of the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department, described a recent mission to El Salvador as "a first step" toward reaching an agreement, but suggested that disagreements remain.

At the time, Valdez did not specify a time-frame for reaching a deal.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.