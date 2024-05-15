El Salvador’s BTC Reserves Hits $370 Million as Bitcoin Price Crosses $66k

FXEmpire.com -

El Salvador continues to solidify its position as a leading Bitcoin-centric nation, showcasing impressive strides in both Bitcoin mining and green energy initiatives. Recent reports indicate that the country has significantly bolstered its Bitcoin reserves, with the latest figures revealing a substantial increase.

According to records, El Salvador has mined nearly 474 Bitcoins, a testament to its proactive engagement in the Bitcoin mining spree. Notably, the nation has implemented a forward-thinking strategy by harnessing the power of a volcano-powered geothermal plant for its energy needs, marking a remarkable shift towards sustainable Bitcoin mining practices.

El Salvador Doubling Down on Bitcoin (BTC) Bet

El Salvador has reached another significant milestone in its crypto journey, with the government reporting a notable increase in its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings. The official Bitcoin Office confirms that government coffers now boast 5,750 Bitcoins, showcasing a steady accumulation of the cryptocurrency.

El Salvador Bitcoin Holding | Source: Nayibtracker

The recent additions, totaling 473.5 Bitcoins and valued at approximately $29 million since September 2021, underscore El Salvador’s commitment to bolstering its BTC reserves. Currently, the country’s crypto reserves are valued at approximately $376 million (at current price), reflecting a substantial accumulation of wealth through Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Price action May 15 2024

At the time of writing, BTC is exchanging hands at $65,775, with 8.5% 24-hour rally drove its market cap above $1.25 trillion.

It’s worth noting that El Salvador made history in 2021 by becoming the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar. Despite facing criticism, including from entities like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for its embrace of the volatile cryptocurrency, El Salvador continues to forge ahead with its pioneering initiatives in the digital currency landscape.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.