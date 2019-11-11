El Salvador urges coastal population to higher ground on tsunami warning

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele on Monday urged the Central American country's coastal population to move to higher ground after the U.S. embassy in the country said a Department of Defense aircraft had spotted a potential tsunami off the coast.

"DOD aircraft observed possible tsunami approx 600 miles from El Sal - Nicaragua border. Personnel in the area should move to higher ground," the U.S. embassy in El Salvador said in its tweet.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria)

