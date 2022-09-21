El Salvador to repurchase $565 mln bonds outstanding, offers second buyback

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - El Salvador said on Wednesday it would buy back the maximum $360 million allowed in its offer to repurchase bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025.

The discounted purchases result in the outstanding value of the bonds to be reduced by $565 million, the government said in a statement.

President Nayib Bukele said via Twitter that the operation had saved the country $275 million, adding that it was "so successful" the government would launch another buyback offer for the amounts outstanding after the operation.

Bukele didn't initially clarify if the new buyback, which he said would be held in eight weeks and at market prices, would have a cap.

The government said in its statement that it received offers from holders of 54% of the principal amount of its bond maturing in 2025 as well as 22.4% of its 2023 bond.

The principal outstanding amounts accepted for repurchase were $133 million for the 2023 and $432.6 million for the 2025. The amount outstanding for each bond was $800 million. L1N30J1Y6

Settlement is expected for Thursday, though El Salvador reserved the right to settle at a later date.

The 2023 bond 283875AK8= was up 0.375 cent at 88.25 cents on the dollar and the 2025 283875AR3= rose 3.125 cents to 51.875 cents.

The buyback price offered by the government for the 2023 was set at 91 cents and the 2025 at 54 cents.

"Considering the challenges ahead, the price offer entails better terms for the holders of the 2025s," analysts at JPMorgan said last week after the offer was made public. The bank had expected participation among the 2023 holders to be limited, "considering the perceived (high) probability of it getting paid in January," when the bond matures.

