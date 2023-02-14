Bitcoin

El Salvador To Open A Bitcoin Embassy In Texas

February 14, 2023 — 05:05 pm EST

Written by BtcCasey for Bitcoin Magazine ->

A new link between the Central American nation and Texas has been borne out of Bitcoin.

After opening its first Bitcoin Embassy in Lugano, Switzerland, El Salvador is opening a second one in Texas.

According to a tweet from El Salvador’s Ambassador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, a meeting took place between her, other representatives of El Salvador and the Deputy Secretary of the Government of Texas, Joe Esparza.

“We discussed the opening of the second Bitcoin embassy and the expansion of commercial and economic exchange projects,” Mayorga said, also noting that “In 2022, El Salvador and the State of Texas had a commercial exchange of $1,244,636,983.”

Much of the Texas government has been publicly pro-Bitcoin as of late, and this is one step further in its involvement in the industry. El Salvador became the first sovereign country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender, making history while simultaneously challenging the fiat status quo.

Since then, the country has made moves to create the first bitcoin-backed sovereign debt bonds as well as hosting a successful conference, and is home to many projects entirely powered by Bitcoin. Just as the establishment of its Switzerland embassy was a step forward for El Salvador, this meeting between the country’s Ambassador and representatives of the Government of Texas is another milestone in its adoption of Bitcoin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.