El Salvador sets sight on IMF agreement - finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

October 03, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Renteria for Reuters ->

By Nelson Renteria

SAN SALVADOR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - El Salvador's finance minister Jerson Posada said on Tuesday the country has its sights set on reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which in turn could open up other sources of financing.

"We continue the dialogue with the IMF, and our objective is to be able to reach an agreement with them," Posada told Salvadoran media, adding that a program would have to set out conditions "that are convenient and that are acceptable" to El Salvador.

Salvadoran eurobonds are among the best performing year-to-date, with returns upwards of 90% on the index. Investors have looked at the possibility of an agreement with the IMF as a catalyst for the rally's next leg.

"We have never distanced ourselves from the IMF, the dialogue has always been there," Posada said.

The minister added that an agreement with the Washington lender would be very important not only because of the cash component but also on the significance of its backing "and the other financing that would be opened by having an agreement."

The IMF said last week it continues to have an "open dialogue" with El Salvador on technical and policy issues, including the pace and composition of a fiscal consolidation.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; writing by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

