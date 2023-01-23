Banking

El Salvador says it has repaid $800 million bond maturing January

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

January 23, 2023 — 10:02 pm EST

Written by Nelson Renteria for Reuters ->

SAN SALVADOR, Jan 23 (Reuters) - El Salvador has repaid an $800 million bond, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Monday, the same day the bond was set to mature, as the Central American country faced pressure to make progress in cutting debt.

"We announce that we have today completed payment of the 2023 bond for $800 million, plus interest," Zelaya said on Twitter, denouncing a "disinformation campaign" in national and international media.

The presidency's press office told Reuters the payment, which followed an earlier transaction, included $604.1 million and interest of $23.4 million. "El Salvador is meeting its debt obligations," it said.

President Nayib Bukele has faced pressure to demonstrate healthy finances after he championed El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar in 2021.

In September, ratings agency Fitch downgraded El Salvador's sovereign debt to "CC" from "CCC", describing a debt default as probable.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.