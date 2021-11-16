US Markets

El Salvador receives first shipment to supply new LNG plant

An initial shipment from a storage and regasification vessel arrived in El Salvador on Monday to supply a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant that will provide 30% of the Central American country's energy, President Nayib Bukele said.

Speaking in the coastal town of Acajutla, Bukele said the plant would diversify El Salvador's energy mix, cut greenhouse gas emissions below 600,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year and allow the country to begin using natural gas to generate power.

The $1 billion project overseen by El Salvador's Energia del Pacifico, whose main partner is U.S. firm Invenergy, includes a large plant that will generate 378 megawatts of power.

