US Markets

El Salvador president readies bill to eliminate taxes on tech

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

March 23, 2023 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Renteria for Reuters ->

Adds quote, context

SAN SALVADOR, March 23 (Reuters) - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Thursday he will send to the country's Congress next week a bill to eliminate all taxes on technology innovations as well as computing and communications hardware manufacturing.

"Next week, I'll be sending a bill to congress to eliminate all taxes (income, property, capital gains and import tariffs) on technology innovations, such as software programming, coding, apps and AI development," he said on Twitter.

The tax cut would also encompass computing and communications hardware manufacturing, Bukele added.

The Salvadoran leader is eager to make the Central American country a cryptocurrency hub, adopting bitcoin as legal tender in 2021 and unveiling plans to create the world's first "bitcoin city."

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.