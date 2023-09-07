News & Insights

Bitcoin

El Salvador Marks Second Anniversary of Bitcoin Legal Tender Law

September 07, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

On September 7, 2021, El Salvador made headlines worldwide by becoming the first country to pass a groundbreaking Bitcoin law, officially recognizing the cryptocurrency as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar.

This historic move, spearheaded by President Nayib Bukele, promised to revolutionize the nation's financial landscape, and so far, signs suggest Bitcoin is building a presence domestically with restaurants, shops, and even hotels accepting Bitcoin payments.

President Nayib Bukele's vision for El Salvador was clear: harness the power of Bitcoin to boost financial inclusion, attract investment, and reduce the costs associated with remittances. The law was met with both excitement and skepticism, though any rumors the move would cause the country to default have proved exaggerated.

As have claims that El Salvador would waver on its commitment to Bitcoin as a technology due to its ongoing decline from its 2021 highs.

So far, in 2023 the nation has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening its support for Bitcoin, these have included:

In addition, President Bukele has remained a champion of Bitcoin, touting the increased tourism that the initiative has brought the country, as well as fighting back against claims by the IMF that the initiative has negatively impacted its economy.

In short, the world continues to watch with great interest as El Salvador navigates its path as a global cryptocurrency pioneer. Time will tell if more nations will follow suit.

