El Salvador Launches CUBO+ Educational Program Aimed At Producing Elite Bitcoin And Lightning Developers

Bitcoin Country seeks to generate world-class Bitcoin and Lightning engineers through a new program utilizing the university system.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office has announced a new six month educational program entitled “CUBO+” that aims to produce elite-level Bitcoin and Lighting developers through the Salvadoran university system.

According to the Office, the program, beginning in May, will consist of a relatively small group of students, under 25, narrowed down from some of the brightest students in El Salvador’s universities. The first group will be through students at the University of Don Bosco. They will be competing for the inaugural Plan B Fellowship, funded by Tether and Fulgur Ventures. The project is a result of the recently announced agreement between El Salvador and Lugano, Switzerland for the world’s first Bitcoin Embassy in the Swiss city.

The program will be led and taught by some of the brightest minds in Bitcoin who will be announced soon. Classes will range in topics from high-level technical development specific to Bitcoin, to distributed technologies such as Holepunch, Nostr and Web5. Private funding is responsible for the program, and all students who qualify for the Plan B Fellowship will receive a stipend in order for them to cover the costs of the course.





The first two months of the program will be online, followed by a two week in-person bootcamp, featuring intense full-day courses located in San Salvador. The remaining months will include close online mentorship with the top names in Bitcoin.

The information shared with Bitcoin Magazine described how the program will become a framework upon which others can utilize as an open-source standard for high-level Bitcoin education. Educational experts are participating in the course design which promises to set the standard for other nations to follow.

Students who complete the course will be presented with various options for continuing their Bitcoin journey, including the option to take on a full-time job at reputable Bitcoin companies. Otherwise, entrepreneurial opportunities and continuing education will be available.

The name Cubo+ is derived from a project that President Nayib Bukele started in his Mayor position of San Salvador. When he was mayor, the city would erect buildings in areas that were impoverished, and these buildings served as libraries and community centers for furthering education. The program hopes to draw on this inspiration for building El Salvador’s future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.