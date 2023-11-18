News & Insights

US Markets

El Salvador hosts Miss Universe as protesters denounce mass arrests

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

November 18, 2023 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by Nelson Renteria for Reuters ->

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 18 (Reuters) - At least 300 people protested in El Salvador on Saturday against an anti-gang crackdown they said was putting innocent people behind bars, hours before the Central American country hosts the Miss Universe competition for the first time since 1975.

Some constitutional guarantees have been suspended since March 2022 in a controversial state of exception championed by President Nayib Bukele. The move has enabled state security forces to arrest more than 70,000 alleged gang members.

The crackdown is widely popular among Salvadorans and has helped reduce crime and homicide rates, attracting international events like Miss Universe, which El Salvador has reportedly invested $60 million to host.

Human rights groups, however, have alleged that the crackdown has led to arbitrary arrests, torture and the deaths of detainees.

Protesters in the capital San Salvador marched on Saturday from the city's Monument to the Constitution to a hotel where dozens of Miss Universe delegates are staying.

"We want Miss Universe to see that Salvadorans are suffering," said Guadalupe Avila, 67, whose 27-year-old son Carlos was arrested 19 months ago.

"This country is not what they have been told," Avila said, holding a sign with photos of her son, an artist, and documents that show a clean criminal record.

Some protesters wore sashes that said "Miss Political Prisoners," "Miss Persecution," and "Miss Mass Trials," referencing group trials that have been announced for thousands of people arrested in the crackdown.

Dozens of police and soldiers guarded the building and patrolled with armored vehicles as protesters demonstrated outside.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.