El Salvador endorses mass trials for thousands detained in state of emergency

July 26, 2023 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Renteria for Reuters ->

SAN SALVADOR, July 26 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Congress on Wednesday approved group trials for thousands of people detained during the Central American country's ongoing crackdown on criminal gangs.

The measure passed with 67 votes in favor and six against.

This law will allow prosecutors to try several people they alleged to be either part of the same criminal group or from the same geographic area.

The country has been under a state of emergency for 16 months, which has led to the arrest of more than 71,900 alleged gang members, while some 6,000 people have been released, according to official data.

