El Salvador court sentences ex president Funes to 14 years in prison

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

May 29, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

SAN SALVADOR, May 29 (Reuters) - A court in El Salvador sentenced former President Mauricio Funes, who is living in Nicaragua, to 14 years behind bars for his link with criminal groups and his failure to comply with duties, the attorney general's office said in a tweet on Monday.

Reuters
