El Salvador court orders freezing of assets of Italian construction company Astaldi

Nelson Renteria Reuters
SAN SALVADOR, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A court in El Salvador has ordered $227 million of assets of the Italian company Astaldi be frozen amid judicial proceedings against the construction company, the attorney general's office said on Tuesday.

Authorities have accused Astaldi AST.mi of breaching a 2008 contract for the construction of a hydroelectric dam by repeatedly delaying and then suspending the project.

Astaldi was unreachable for a comment out of office hours.

