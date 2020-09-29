El Salvador court orders freezing of assets of Italian construction company Astaldi
By Nelson Renteria
SAN SALVADOR, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A court in El Salvador has ordered $227 million of assets of the Italian company Astaldi be frozen amid judicial proceedings against the construction company, the attorney general's office said on Tuesday.
Authorities have accused Astaldi AST.mi of breaching a 2008 contract for the construction of a hydroelectric dam by repeatedly delaying and then suspending the project.
Astaldi was unreachable for a comment out of office hours.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria, writing by Laura Gottesdiener. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
