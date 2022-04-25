El Salvador bond spreads jump after govt expands emergency measures

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Salvadoran bond spreads to U.S. Treasuries spiked on Monday by the most in nearly seven weeks a day after Congress approved a monthlong extension of emergency measures President Nayib Bukele has said are necessary after a surge of gang killings.

Human rights groups say the measures infringe civil liberties and Bukele's critics say his control over Congress and the Courts has brought a backsliding on democracy.

Bond prices have been on a downward swing for most of the past year, since Bukele's first overt moves to oust critics.

Spreads measured by JPMorgan's EMBI global diversified index .JPMEGDELSR jumped to a record high 2,282 basis points, 161 bps above the close last week. It is the largest daily increase in bps since March 9 and is on track to be the third-largest on record.

The move sets the monthly increase at 500 bps, on track to be the largest monthly increase on records going back 20 years.

At the end of April last year the spread was at 538 bps.

"The shift in attention to domestic security has also meant that discussions and commentary on Bitcoin, the new bond issuance, or pension reform have been out of the spotlight," said Citi Reaserch in a Monday note.

"We do not expect news on financing sources while the current focus on security remains."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

