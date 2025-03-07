El Pollo Loco Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Both Up Y/Y, Stock Up

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results with adjusted earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The quarter’s performance was backed by increased restaurant openings and growth in average check size due to increases in menu prices, partially offset by decreased transactions. Moving forward, the company aims to focus on ensuring operating efficiencies leading toward further profitable growth.



LOCO stock climbed 5.7% during Thursday’s after-hours trading session after the announcement of the results.

El Pollo Loco’s Q4 In Detail

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 20 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents by 53.9%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 16 cents.



Total revenues of $114.3 million marginally topped the consensus mark of $113 million by 1% and grew 1.9% year over year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Quote

The company-operated comparable restaurant revenues of $95.6 million increased year over year from $94 million. The restaurant contribution margin during the quarter increased to 16.7% from 15.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. The system-wide comparable restaurant sales grew 0.5% year over year.

Operating Highlights of El Pollo Loco

The total expenses increased year over year to $105.3 million from $104.8 million. Total expenses (as a percentage of total revenues) contracted year over year to 92.1% from 93.4%.



Operating income rose year over year to $9 million from $7.5 million.

LOCO’s Fiscal 2024 at a Glance

The total revenues during the year increased to $473 million from $468.7 million reported in fiscal 2023. The company-operated restaurant revenues declined year over year to $396.3 million from $398.4 million.



The annual adjusted EPS of 86 cents was up from 74 cents reported in fiscal 2023.

LOCO’s Financials

As of Dec. 25, 2024, El Pollo Loco had cash and cash equivalents of $2.5 million, down from $7.3 million at the end of the fiscal 2023. At the end of fiscal 2024, the total debt was $71 million, down from $84 million at the end of fiscal 2023.

LOCO’s Zacks Rank & Recent Retail-Wholesale Releases

El Pollo Loco currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Restaurant Brands International, Inc. QSR reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, consolidated comps increased 2.5% year over year and net restaurants grew 3.4% year over year. Global system-wide sales rose 5.6% year over year. QSR unveiled its long-term consolidated performance expectations from 2024 to 2028. It anticipates achieving more than 3% growth in comparable sales and at least 5% net restaurant growth.



McDonald's Corporation MCD reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Both the top and bottom lines decreased year over year. Its Accelerating-the-Arches strategy remains the right approach for expanding market share.



At company-operated restaurants, sales were $2.31 billion, down 7% year over year. Sales at franchise-operated restaurants amounted to $3.95 billion, which increased 2% year over year. The global comps increased 0.4% compared with 3.4% growth in the prior-year quarter. MCD’s comps increased after witnessing a decline in the preceding two quarters.



YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s top-line performance reflected solid contributions from the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell divisions. It reported progress in the digital space, with digital sales rising approximately 15% and the digital mix surpassing 50%, moving closer to its long-term goal of 100% digital sales. Worldwide system sales — excluding foreign currency translation — grew 8% year over year, with Taco Bell increasing 14% and KFC rising 6%. The metric rose 3% year over year for Pizza Hut.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.