El Pollo Loco to Host Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on July 31, 2025

El Pollo Loco will host a conference call on July 31, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on July 31, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The call will be hosted by Liz Williams, the CEO, and Ira Fils, the CFO, with a press release detailing the financial results being issued shortly after market close. Participants can join the call via phone or webcast, and a replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2025. El Pollo Loco, known for its fire-grilled chicken and commitment to inclusivity, operates over 495 restaurants across seven U.S. states and has a presence in the Philippines. For further engagement, customers can utilize the Loco Rewards APP or visit the company’s website.

Potential Positives

El Pollo Loco will provide important financial updates during a scheduled conference call, demonstrating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.



The company’s CEO and CFO will host the call, which signals strong leadership engagement with stakeholder relations.



The planned release of the second quarter 2025 financial results indicates the company is on track with its reporting schedule, reflecting organizational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Scheduled conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results may indicate potential concerns regarding company performance or expectations.

Timing of the press release being shortly after market close suggests potential volatility in stock price following the announcement.

FAQ

When will El Pollo Loco announce its second quarter 2025 results?

El Pollo Loco will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

How can I listen to the conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 201-493-6780 or through a live webcast on the company's website.

Who will be hosting the conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Liz Williams, CEO, and Ira Fils, CFO of El Pollo Loco.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available by dialing 412-317-6671 until August 14, 2025.

Where can I find more information about El Pollo Loco?

More information can be found on El Pollo Loco's corporate website at ElPolloLoco.com.

$LOCO Insider Trading Activity

$LOCO insiders have traded $LOCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK BULLER sold 11,363 shares for an estimated $124,993

$LOCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $LOCO stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LOCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Full Release



COSTA MESA, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Liz Williams, Chief Executive Officer, and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with second quarter 2025 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13754232. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 14, 2025.





The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.elpolloloco.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.







About El Pollo Loco







El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors all made in our restaurants daily using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana, along with eight licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards APP or ElPolloLoco.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.







Investor Contact:







Jeff Priester





ICR









Investors@elpolloloco.com











Media Contact:







Brittney Shaffer





El Pollo Loco





Director of Brand Communications









media@elpolloloco.com







