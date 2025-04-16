El Pollo Loco to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 1

El Pollo Loco will host a conference call on May 1, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has announced a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. CEO Liz Williams and CFO Ira Fils will lead the call, following the release of the financial results after the market closes that day. Interested parties can access the call by phone or via a live webcast on the company's website, with a replay available until May 15, 2025. El Pollo Loco, known for its fire-grilled chicken and flavorful Mexican-inspired menu, operates over 495 restaurants across multiple states in the U.S. and also has licensed locations in the Philippines.

Potential Positives

El Pollo Loco is set to provide insights into its first quarter 2025 financial results in an upcoming conference call, highlighting transparency to investors.

The conference call will be hosted by key executives, including the CEO and CFO, indicating the management's commitment to engaging with stakeholders.

The event is accessible both via phone and live webcast, enhancing investor accessibility and engagement.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is the El Pollo Loco conference call for Q1 2025 results?

The conference call will be on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

How can I access the El Pollo Loco conference call?

You can join by dialing 201-493-6780 or watch it live on the corporate website.

Who will be hosting the El Pollo Loco conference call?

The call will be hosted by Liz Williams, CEO, and Ira Fils, CFO of El Pollo Loco.

How can I listen to the replay of the conference call?

The replay can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 until May 15, 2025, using passcode 13752366.

Where can I find more information about El Pollo Loco?

Visit ElPolloLoco.com or check their social media channels for updates and information.

$LOCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $LOCO stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LOCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Liz Williams, Chief Executive Officer, and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with first quarter 2025 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13752366. The replay will be available until Thursday, May 15, 2025.





The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.elpolloloco.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.







About El Pollo Loco







El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors all made in our restaurants daily using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana, along with eight licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards APP or ElPolloLoco.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.







Investor Contact:







Jeff Priester





ICR







Investors@elpolloloco.com









Media Contact:







Brittney Shaffer





El Pollo Loco





Director of Brand Communications





media@elpolloloco.com



