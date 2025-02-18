El Pollo Loco to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

El Pollo Loco will discuss its 2024 financial results in a conference call on March 6, 2025.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will hold a conference call on March 6, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. CEO Liz Williams and CFO Ira Fils will host the call, with a press release detailing financial outcomes to be issued after the market closes that day. Interested parties can join the call by phone or via a live webcast on the company's corporate website, with a replay available until March 20, 2025. El Pollo Loco, known for its fire-grilled chicken and flavorful Mexican-inspired menu, operates over 495 locations across various U.S. states and has a commitment to inclusivity within its workforce.

$LOCO Insider Trading Activity

$LOCO insiders have traded $LOCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARDAR BIGLARI, has made 3 purchases buying 147,677 shares for an estimated $1,989,433 and 0 sales.

$LOCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $LOCO stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Liz Williams, Chief Executive Officer, and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13750792. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 20, 2025.





The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.elpolloloco.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.







About El Pollo Loco







El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors all made in our restaurants daily using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana, along with eight licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards APP or ElPolloLoco.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.







