El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for El Pollo Loco Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$44m ÷ (US$604m - US$70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, El Pollo Loco Holdings has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.0% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured El Pollo Loco Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For El Pollo Loco Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at El Pollo Loco Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.2% from 11% five years ago. However it looks like El Pollo Loco Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On El Pollo Loco Holdings' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that El Pollo Loco Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 11% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Like most companies, El Pollo Loco Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While El Pollo Loco Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

