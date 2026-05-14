El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Price Target Increased by 18.18% to 18.23

The average one-year price target for El Pollo Loco Holdings (NasdaqGS:LOCO) has been revised to $18.23 / share. This is an increase of 18.18% from the prior estimate of $15.43 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.76% from the latest reported closing price of $13.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in El Pollo Loco Holdings. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 43.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCO is 0.19%, an increase of 24.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.41% to 27,239K shares. The put/call ratio of LOCO is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Biglari Capital holds 4,000K shares representing 13.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,457K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,090K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,057K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares , representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 60.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,037K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing an increase of 48.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 110.73% over the last quarter.

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