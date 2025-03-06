EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LOCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS ($LOCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $114,280,000, missing estimates of $115,448,700 by $-1,168,700.
EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 624,878 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,211,092
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 266,908 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,080,118
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 222,704 shares (+332.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,570,004
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 209,488 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,869,985
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 182,366 shares (+392.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,104,503
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 159,000 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,834,859
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 99,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,142,460
