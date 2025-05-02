El Pollo Loco Announces Brand Refresh with New Look and Tagline Launching May 15, 2025

El Pollo Loco announces a brand refresh on May 15, 2025, emphasizing Fire-Grilled Chicken and enhancing customer experience.

El Pollo Loco is set to unveil a brand refresh on May 15, 2025, aimed at enhancing its identity and connection with customers while emphasizing its commitment to fire-grilled chicken. Under CEO Liz Williams, who started in March 2024, the company has strengthened its leadership team and partnered with a new creative agency, Innocean USA. The brand refresh will feature updated color schemes and layouts across digital and in-store experiences, along with the new tagline "Let's Get Loco™," meant to inspire customers. El Pollo Loco's restaurants will also see a redesign that blends modern and traditional elements. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to keep pace with cultural trends and support the company's growth, as it continues to serve quality meals in over 495 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

Potential Positives

El Pollo Loco is undergoing a significant brand refresh, which may enhance its market presence and attract new customers while reinforcing loyalty among existing patrons.

The announcement highlights the recruitment of key leadership roles, indicating strategic investment in management to drive the brand's turnaround and growth initiatives.

The introduction of a new restaurant prototype reflects the company's commitment to innovation, potentially improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Recognition as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” by USA TODAY strengthens El Pollo Loco’s reputation and aligns with consumer demand for healthier dining options.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a comprehensive brand refresh may indicate that the company is struggling to maintain its market position and needs to revitalize its image to attract customers.

The mention of a three-year brand turnaround under new CEO Liz Williams may suggest prior leadership challenges or performance issues that necessitated a significant change in strategy.

The need to bring in a new creative agency implies that previous marketing strategies may not have been effective in engaging customers or reinforcing brand loyalty.

FAQ

What is the date of El Pollo Loco's brand refresh?

The brand refresh for El Pollo Loco will roll out on May 15, 2025.

Who is leading the brand turnaround at El Pollo Loco?

CEO Liz Williams is leading the brand turnaround that started in March 2024.

What new tagline is El Pollo Loco introducing?

The new tagline introduced is "Let’s Get Loco™".

What enhancements are being made to El Pollo Loco restaurants?

Restaurants will feature a refreshed design, including new color palettes, kiosks, and updated layouts.

Where can I find more information about El Pollo Loco?

You can visit ElPolloLoco.com for more information and to place an order.

Full Release



COSTA MESA, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



El Pollo Loco



, the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant, is proud to announce a comprehensive brand refresh rolling out on May 15



th



. The brand will lean into its passion for Fire-Grilled Chicken and introduce a new look while continuing its legacy of serving convenient and quality food options to guests.





El Pollo Loco has been transparent about its vision for a three-year brand turnaround, which began when CEO Liz Williams took the helm in March 2024. Since then, El Pollo Loco has bolstered its leadership team bringing in Chief Development Officer, Tim Welsh and Chief People Officer, Bjorn Erland to join the already strong C-Suite of Maria Hollandsworth, Ira Fills, Anne Jollay, Jill Adams and Clark Matthews. Additionally, the brand brought in a new creative agency, Innocean USA, to introduce the brand to new consumers and remind existing customers why they’ve loved El Pollo Loco for the last 50 years.





A



brand manifesto video



posted to the El Pollo Loco YouTube account features the new tagline



Let’s Get Loco™



accompanied by narration of the brand’s origin, contrasting the difference between “loco” and “crazy” and ultimately encouraging viewers to draw inspiration from its founder and pursue their own “loco” passions.





Updated consumer touchpoints will include digital and in-store experiences with new color schemes, fonts and layouts, as well as the



Let’s Get Loco



tagline, all intended to create a unified customer experience. An ad campaign highlighting the new positioning and reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality through its Fire-Grilled Chicken will appear on tv, social and digital.





“The goal of this brand refresh is to ensure people know who we are, what we stand for and what they can expect from us before they even walk through the door of a restaurant,” said Jill Adams, El Pollo Loco CMO. “We’ve been grilling citrus marinated chicken in our restaurants for the last 50 years, and we’re excited to share our dedication, or should I say ‘loco’, with the world.”





The physical restaurants are getting a refresh, as well. In October 2024, El Pollo Loco unveiled its new iconic restaurant prototype, showcasing a design that is both enduring and modern. The new restaurant prototype retains beloved brand elements such as the fire stack gradient, logo, and font, while introducing an updated color palette, footprint, and materials. These enhancements establish a bold visual identity that reflects El Pollo Loco’s commitment to innovation and efficiency. More than 200 restaurants now also feature kiosks alongside cashiers for those customers who prefer a more autonomous digital ordering experience.





El Pollo Loco’s brand refresh is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its identity, keep pace with cultural trends, and increase awareness as it looks to continue its growth trajectory.





For more information, visit



ElPolloLoco.com



.







About El Pollo Loco











El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice



Awards



, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At



El Pollo Loco



, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an



order



, visit the Loco Rewards



app



or



ElPolloLoco.com



. Follow us on



Instagram



,



TikTok



,



Facebook



, or



X



.





CONTACT:





DeVries Global







media@elpolloloco.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6fd4915-260d-4243-82a0-71ef79699261





