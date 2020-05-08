El Paso Electric Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - El Paso Electric Company (EE) reported a first quarter adjusted basic net loss per share of $0.21 compared to a loss of $0.17, previous year. First quarter operating revenues declined to $158.56 million from $174.36 million, previous year.

El Paso Electric Company said it continues to complete the regulatory approval process associated with the Infrastructure Investments Fund's pending acquisition of El Paso Electric and anticipates closing the deal in the second quarter of 2020. In light of the merger, the company no longer provides guidance.

