El Nino to last until April 2024, pushing record temperatures

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA MORALES

November 08, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Emma Farge for Reuters ->

GENEVA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The ongoing El Nino weather pattern is set to last until at least April 2024, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, pushing up temperatures in a year already on track to be the warmest on record.

The WMO said there was a 90% likelihood that the naturally-occurring event will continue through the northern hemisphere winter, following a similar projection last month from a U.S. government forecaster.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, and it can provoke extreme weather phenomena from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts. The phenomenon is already spurring calamities across the globe, with the stakes expected to be higher for emerging markets more exposed to swings in food and energy prices.

