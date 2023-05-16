El Nino may affect Indonesia's food inflation in H2-c.bank

JAKARTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said the El Niño weather pattern may affect domestic food inflation in the second half of 2023, its senior deputy governor said on Wednesday.

At a coordination meeting on inflation, Destry Damayanti said price pressures in the country have eased, but Bank Indonesia was monitoring the potential impact from the dry weather pattern.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

