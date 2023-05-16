News & Insights

El Nino may affect Indonesia's food inflation in H2-c.bank

May 16, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said the El Niño weather pattern may affect domestic food inflation in the second half of 2023, its senior deputy governor said on Wednesday.

At a coordination meeting on inflation, Destry Damayanti said price pressures in the country have eased, but Bank Indonesia was monitoring the potential impact from the dry weather pattern.

