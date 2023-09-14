El Niño conditions to continue through winter - U.S. forecaster

Sept 13 (Reuters) - There is a more than 95% chance that El Niño conditions will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter from January - March 2024, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

"In August, sea surface temperatures were above average across the equatorial Pacific ocean, with strengthening in the central and east-central Pacific," the Climate Prediction Center said.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)

