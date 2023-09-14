News & Insights

Commodities

El Niño conditions to continue through winter - U.S. forecaster

September 14, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - There is a more than 95% chance that El Niño conditions will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter from January - March 2024, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

"In August, sea surface temperatures were above average across the equatorial Pacific ocean, with strengthening in the central and east-central Pacific," the Climate Prediction Center said.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.