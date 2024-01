Jan 11 (Reuters) - El Nino is expected to continue for the next several seasons, with a 73% chance of a transition to ENSO-neutral favored during April-June 2024, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.