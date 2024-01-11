News & Insights

US Markets

El Nino conditions set to continue for several months

January 11, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil and Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Adds quote and details, paragraph 2 onwards

Jan 11 (Reuters) - El Nino is expected to continue for several months, with a 73% chance it will retreat between April and June, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said on Thursday.

El Nino is a weather pattern associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

It can provoke extreme weather phenomena such as wildfires, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts, and has impacted markets, especially emerging markets that are the most exposed to swings in food and energy prices.

Costs of staples in Brazil, including beef and rice, have started to accelerate following a drop in farm output blamed on El Nino.

Brazilian crop agency Conab said the El Nino weather pattern has disrupted grain production across the South American nation by causing excessive heat and dryness.

Elsewhere, Ecuador has rationed energy because of a drought caused by El Nino that reduced output at hydroelectric plants.

"El Nino often produces warmer and wetter winters, which can result in heavy snow and power outages. For the past 10 years, Generac has tracked and seen a 20% increase in (U.S.) power outages in El Nino winter months," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of power equipment maker Generac.

Japan's weather bureau said earlier on Thursday that there was a 40% chance that El Nino would continue into the end of the Northern Hemisphere spring.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.