EL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $247.96, changing hands as high as $254.82 per share. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EL's low point in its 52 week range is $186.47 per share, with $374.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $248.37. The EL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

