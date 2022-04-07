El Al Israel Airlines names Dina Ben Tal Ganancia as new CEO

JERUSALEM, April 7 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines ELAL.TA has appointed Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, its present vice president for commercial and industry affairs, as chief executive officer, the company said on Thursday.

Ben Tal Ganancia will succeed Avigal Soreq, who was appointed CEO of Israel's flag carrier in late 2020 and who said he would step down last month to become CEO of energy company Delek US Holdings DK.N.

The cash strapped El Al last month signed a non-binding deal for a $130 million loan from insurer Phoenix Group PHOE1.TA, part of a government bailout package in which El Al was forced to lay off one-third of its workforce and trim its fleet as the coronavirus pandemic drove sales down.

