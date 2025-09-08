Ekspress Grupp Chairman Mari-Liis Rüütsalu To Step Down

(RTTNews) - AS Ekspress Grupp (EEG1T.TL), a media group in the Baltic States, on Monday announced that Chairman of the Management Board Mari-Liis Rüütsalu is stepping down on December 31.

The reason for her departure is her desire to take on new professional challenges. Rüütsalu has been with the company for 13 years, serving as Chairman of the Management Board for the past nine.

The company said the Supervisory Board will begin the search for a new Chairman of the Management Board.

Until the appointment, the company's management will be handled by the existing team. The transition period will run until December 31 to ensure a smooth handover.

The company also added that its strategic goals remain unchanged, with continued focus on digital growth and innovation.

On Friday, Ekspress Grupp closed trading, 0.50% higher at EUR 1.0100 on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

