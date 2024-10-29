News & Insights

Ekso Bionics price target lowered to $9 from $10 at H.C. Wainwright

October 29, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to $9 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm is encouraged by the Indego growth while noting that outside the U.S. sales are at a lower price point which is partially offset with a higher margin. The reimbursement of Indego “is not yet a smooth and consistent process,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Stocks mentioned

EKSO

