Ekso Bionics Launches eksoUniversity to Enhance Continuing Education for Physical Therapists and Assistants

Ekso Bionics launches eksoUniversity, offering online continuing education courses for physical therapists and assistants in over 30 states.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of eksoUniversity, a new platform offering continuing education courses for physical therapists and physical therapy assistants. This initiative aims to provide healthcare professionals with the necessary knowledge to stay updated on the latest treatments and technologies, particularly for those working with patients with neurological conditions. The courses, which are available on-demand and approved for CEUs in over 30 states, are expected to enhance the education of the neurological physical therapy community while also generating incremental revenue for the company. CEO Scott Davis emphasized the platform's value in improving care for patients. Ekso Bionics specializes in exoskeleton technology designed to improve mobility and enhance human capabilities across medical and industrial applications.

Potential Positives

Launch of eksoUniversity provides a new platform for continuing education for physical therapists and physical therapy assistants, addressing the need for ongoing professional development.

Courses offered are approved for CEUs in over 30 states, expanding access to educational resources for healthcare providers across the country.

The initiative aims to generate incremental revenue for Ekso Bionics while enhancing the knowledge base of the neurological physical therapy community, promoting better patient care.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights potential challenges, such as the inability to realize the benefits of eksoUniversity and the company's dependence on adequate financing, which may raise concerns about the company's financial stability.

It mentions multiple risks, including the failure to achieve broad market acceptance and potential adverse results in future clinical studies, which could impact investor confidence and market position.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements may be perceived as a disclaimer that casts doubt on the company's future performance and growth potential.

FAQ

What is eksoUniversity?

eksoUniversity is a new platform offering continuing education courses for physical therapists and assistants focusing on neurological conditions.

Who can benefit from eksoUniversity courses?

Physical therapists and physical therapy assistants can benefit from the CEU-approved courses available on eksoUniversity.

How many states approve eksoUniversity courses for CEUs?

eksoUniversity courses are currently approved for CEUs in over 30 states across the U.S.

What topics are covered in eksoUniversity courses?

The courses cover a wide range of relevant topics related to neurological treatment options and techniques.

How does eksoUniversity support physical therapy professionals?

eksoUniversity helps professionals stay updated on evolving treatments and technologies to enhance patient care in physical therapy.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (“Ekso Bionics” or the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, is pleased to announce the launch of





ekso



University



, a new platform providing continuing education courses to physical therapists (“PTs”) and physical therapy assistants (“PTAs”) across the country.





Most states require healthcare professionals to complete a predetermined number of continuing education units (“CEUs”) within each license renewal cycle. The goal of this requirement is to maintain competency in fields that are constantly evolving. This allows providers to stay up-to-date on treatments, techniques, and technologies to provide the best care for their patients.







ekso



University offers a growing library of online courses targeted towards PTs and PTAs who work with patients who have neurological conditions. These courses are currently approved for CEUs in over 30 states and can be accessed on-demand for learners.





“We are excited to offer this platform for both current users of exoskeletons and other PTs and PTAs,” said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “While we believe this platform can generate incremental revenue for us, the greater value is represented through the programs’ ability to educate the neurological physical therapy community on a wide-range of relevant topics and ever-evolving patient treatment options.”







About Ekso Bionics







®









Ekso Bionics



®



is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit:



www.eksobionics.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the availability, content and impacts of



ekso



University. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to realize the benefits of



ekso



University, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing to fund and grow the Company's operations and necessary to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the Company’s failure to achieve broad market acceptance of its products, the failure of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts or of partners to market the Company’s products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company’s medical device products, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company’s technology, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company’s medical devices, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, disruptions in the Company’s supply chain, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Contact:







Stephen Kilmer





Investor Relations





Direct: (646) 274-3580





Email:



skilmer@eksobionics.com





